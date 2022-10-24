Ted Cruz to Newsmax: 'Gaslighting' Dems Claim Fiscal Responsibility

Democrats are "gaslighting" Americans when they claim, as President Joe Biden did Monday that "The Democrats are the ones that are fiscally responsible," Sen. Ted Cruz tells Newsmax.

"It is the very definition of gaslighting," Cruz, R-Texas, said Monday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They're simply lying."

Last year, the federal government brought in more than $4 trillion in tax revenue, a record, Cruz said.

"That sounds pretty good," he told Schmitt. "We ought to be living responsibly, we ought to be living within our means." However, he added, "Last year the Democrats spent nearly $7 trillion."

Famed economist Milton Friedman said there is only one cause of inflation in the United States: when the federal government spends too much money, Cruz said.

"Out-of-control inflation is driven by the Democrats' crazy spending. The skyrocketing gas prices are driven by Joe Biden's war on American oil and gas. The out-of-control crime is driven by the Democrats trying to abolish and defund the police and putting George Soros soft-on-crime D.A.s in office to let criminals go. And the chaos at our southern border is driven by Joe Biden and the Democrats' refusal to enforce the law," Cruz said.

"And that's why I think November's going be a huge election. Republicans are going to retake, I think, both the House and Senate.

Cruz predicted a "historic majority" for the GOP in the House, saying "It could be 30-40-50 seats."

For the Senate: "Anywhere between 51 and 57," he told Schmitt. "If you made me pick right now I'd probably pick about 53, 54."

Cruz appeared earlier in the day on "The View," where he was interrupted twice by protesters shouting for the program to give more coverage to climate change.

"Look, there were angry protesters, screaming, hurling epithets, the F-bomb. And it is indicative of just how angry we are, how emotional we are," Cruz said.

The senator said he went on "The View," which is hosted by a panel of liberal women and centrist Republican women because conservatives "spend too much time preaching to the choir.

"We need to speak to a much broader range of people," he said. "And if you're a regular viewer of "The View" you see one side of the political aisle."

He noted that co-host Whoopi Goldberg, referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, told him that the left doesn't "storm" when they don't like things go. Cruz responded to her: "Did I miss an entire year of antifa riots where cities were burning?"

