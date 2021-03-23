Sen. Cruz: Biden Blocking Media at Border to Keep Situation Quiet

The border crisis is unfolding and getting worse every day and is the "direct result" of political decisions made by President Joe Biden and his administration, but he's blocking the media from visiting holding centers and other locations because he doesn't want the public to know how bad the situation really is, Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday.

"As soon as Joe Biden was sworn in he halted construction on the border wall and reinstituted the failed policy of catch and release," the Texas Republican told Fox News' Harris Faulkner. "They release illegal immigrants, without COVID testing them for many of them. He repealed the remain in Mexico policy which was a tremendous foreign policy and immigration victory that the Trump administration had negotiated with Mexico. Joe Biden tore that apart."

And as a result, "we're seeing a crisis," said Cruz. "Last month over 100,000 illegal aliens were detained at the border. It is getting worse. We're seeing more and more kids, unaccompanied kids, young children, kids in cages as the media told us for four years relentlessly during Donald Trump. There are a lot more kids in cages right now."

Cruz said he's taking 17 senators to the border on Friday to meet with Customs and Border Patrol agents and visit detention facilities and law enforcement officers, and he wants the media to come along.

"Astonishingly, the Biden administration is refusing to allow any media to accompany us," said Cruz. "Fox News wanted to come with us; ABC News wanted to come with us and embed with us."

But the Biden administration is using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse and that argument is "absurd," said Cruz.

"Never mind that they are packing thousands upon thousands of illegal immigrants in packed facilities. It is reporters and cameramen that pose the COVID threat," said Cruz. "I've taken border trips and been to those facilities many times in the Obama administration and the Trump administration and they've always let media in. It is only the Biden administration that is engaged in this blackout."

Meawnhile, many of the detainees are being released in Texas while their cases are pending, and Cruz said the COVID-positive is "more than 7 times greater than the rest of the rate in the U.S. population."

"It is indefensible and a public health risk," said Cruz. "Tath's why they don't want the press to know about it. They're trying to cover up this crisis and it is self-created."

Cruz also slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for laughing when she was asked if she plans to visit the border amid the growing crisis.

"To see her laugh at the crisis on the border and these children, it is a humanitarian crisis that we have thousands of little boys and little girls being handed over to human traffickers who are physically abusing those kids," Cruz said. "Sexually abusing those kids and the attitude of Kamala and Joe Biden is they're laughing at them. That is not compassionate or giving a damn. The Donna processing facility in Texas right now has nearly 4,000 illegal immigrants in that facility. It has a capacity of 250. So it is 1,500 times in excess of its capacity. The reaction of the Biden administration and Kamala Harris is just to laugh and to keep making it worse. They still won't fix it."

He added that he "actually" doesn't care if Harris laughs, but he cares that the crisis is stopped.

"Stop releasing people who are COVID possible and stop putting kids in harm's way and stop releasing criminals that prey on the community," said Cruz.