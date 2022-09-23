Rep. Budd at Trump Rally: Biden Has 'Made Your Life Worse'

Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., shortly before former President Donald Trump is to take the stage to speak out in favor of him and other GOP candidates in their races in North Carolina, told a cheering crowd that he's seeking their vote for the U.S. Senate to push back against President Joe Biden and his policies.

"I'm running because of everything Joe Biden has done and the policies that have made your life worse," the North Carolina Republican, who has represented the state's 13th Congressional District in the U.S. House since 2017, said to the gathering crowd in Wilmington, reports the Wilmington Star News.

"I will always vote to make life better for you and your families," he said, while promising that if he's elected, he'll vote in the Senate to bring food and energy prices under control, to finish the border wall, to fully fund the Border Patrol, and to return authority to parents concerning their children's education.

Budd is running against Democrat Cheri Beasley, who served as the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court from 2019 to 2020 and was appointed an associate justice in 2012.

He told the crowd that if she wins, she'll be a "rubber stamp" for Biden's agenda.

Budd and Beasley are running in a tight race, with the latest CBS 17/Emerson College/The Hill Poll showing Budd ahead 45.6%-43.2%, reports CBS 17 in Raleigh.

Trump won in North Carolina in 2016 and 2020.

Other speakers scheduled to attend the rally, according to North Carolina Fox affiliate WGHP, are Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of Greensboro; and Rep. David Rouzer, R-Wilmington, who is seeking re-election in that 7th Congressional District on Nov. 8, according to a press release from Budd’s campaign.

Bo Hines, the GOP nominee in the 13th Congressional District, another Trump-endorsed candidate, is to speak. The 13th district, which Budd currently represents, has been redrawn and now includes southern Wake County and three counties south of there, where there is currently not an incumbent, report WGHP.

Trump appeared on April 9 at an event Hines and Budd attended in Selma, North Carolina, but another fundraiser that had been scheduled in Greensboro in July was postponed.