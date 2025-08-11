Teamsters Pouring Money Into GOP Coffers

The Teamsters union, after nearly two decades of supporting solely Democrats, has begun donating to Republican candidates.

The union's D.R.I.V.E. political action committee gave the National Republican Congressional Committee $5,000 in the second quarter, Politico reported.

The Teamsters also donated $62,000 to 24 Republican congressional candidates, many in battleground districts. The congressmen who received their donations, according to Politico are:

Rob Bresnahan, Mike Kelly, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

Pete Stauber and Tom Emmer of Minnesota

Nicole Malliotakis, Andrew Garbarino, Nick LaLota, and Mike Lawler of New York

Jefferson Shreve of Indiana

Dave Taylor, Bob Latta, Michael Rulli, and Dave Joyce of Ohio

Jeff Van Drew and Chris Smith of New Jersey

David Rouzer of North Carolina

Tom Barrett of Michigan

Blake Moore of Utah

Darin LaHood and Mike Bost of Illinois

Troy Nehls of Texas

Vern Buchanan of Florida

Republican Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Jon Husted of Ohio and Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania also received contributions.

On top of all that, a $50,000 check was issued by the Teamsters to the Republican Attorneys General Association, Politico reported.

"Our members are working people whose interests cut across party lines," Kara Deniz, a Teamsters spokeswoman, said to Politico. "And there's no value in living in a bubble … where you only talk to certain people to the exclusion of others."

The Teamsters still donate to Democrats, giving $15,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

"Labor unions are finally recognizing the fact that their memberships are made up of workers from across the political spectrum," Bresnahan told Politico.

Last year, the Teamsters donated $25,000 to the NRCC and $45,000 to the Republican National Committee, Politico reported. Teamsters President Sean O'Brien spoke at the Republican National Convention.

"Hard-working men and women across the country are rallying behind Republicans up and down the ballot because we fight for their jobs, their families, and their future," said NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella in a statement. "Democrats have abandoned them for their deeply out of touch, radical policies. We're bringing these voters home, and they will be key in growing our House majority."