4th Candidate Enters Alabama Senate Race

Republican Jessica Taylor has become the fourth candidate to enter Alabama’s 2022 U.S. Senate race.

Al.com reports Taylor, a businesswoman who finished third in the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary last year, joins a race that includes U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., businesswoman Lynda Blanchard, and Katie Britt, a former aide to Sen. Richard Shelby, R-ala.

Shelby is retiring when his term ends in January 2023.

In a Thursday tweet, Taylor wrote: “I am a mother, patriot, business owner, and job creator, and now I'm FIRED UP to be launching my campaign for U.S. Senate!”

And in a press release announcing her campaign, Taylor blasted Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Al.com.

Taylor said she would “hold Harris and the radical left accountable for indoctrinating our children, raising our taxes and their disrespect for the rule of law.”

In a video on Twitter, she said: “Send me to Washington, and I’ll be Kamala’s worst nightmare.”