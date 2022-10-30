Sacramento County Voting on Sales Tax Hikes Amid Record Inflation

Despite concerns about inflation making everything cost more, Sacramento County has the audacity to have three sales tax increases on the ballot this midterm election cycle.

"I really think that people are wanting their government to prioritize and stay within the levels of revenue that they have now, because that's what all of us are having to do," Sacramento County Republican Party President Betsy Mahan told The Sacramento Bee.

The Mahan-led GOP is urging voters to reject those tax hikes amid inflation.

Measure A: Raises Sacramento County sales tax by 0.5% for 40 years to 9.25%.

Measure E: Raises Elk Grove city sales tax 1% indefinitely. If both Measure A and E pass the city sales tax would 9.25%.

Measure Q: Raises Galt sales tax 1% indefinitely. If both Measure A and Measure Q pass, Galt's sales tax would be 9.75%, highest of any in the county.

"It's no secret that a lot of people are struggling," Sacramento Taxpayers Association's Bruce Lee, who opposes all three, told the Bee. "One penny might not sound like much, but it adds up."

Measure A is even unpopular among climate activists.

"If we are going to have a tax in a time of unprecedented inflation, we need to make sure that money is being spent properly, and Measure A as written is not the right way to spend it," ClimatePlan Executive Director Nailah Pope-Harden, leader of the Measure A, Not OK group, told the Bee.