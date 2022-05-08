Gov. Reeves Urging SCOTUS Decision On Abortion 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves on Sunday urged the Supreme Court to make its final determination on abortion “sooner rather than later.”

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Reeves lamented a controversial leak of a majority opinion that suggests the high court would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion in the United States did clarify the issue.

“Quite frankly, what makes the leak so wrong is that we don't have an opinion,” he said. “We don't know what the court is actually going to say. And I would hope that the chief justice and others at the court would actually get this opinion out sooner rather than later so that those of us who deal with the laws and those of us who have to deal with the actual words on the page know exactly what they say and know what they allow and what they don’t.”

“There's no fundamental right to abortion in the U.S. Constitution,” Reeves said. “There is nothing in the U.S. Constitution that precludes individual states from regulating or restricting abortions. And that's the ruling that the court should make.”

According to Reeves, his state has been working on what it would do to support women post-Roe v. Wade in Mississippi.

“We want to make sure we get those individuals, ladies and women and expectant mothers the help they need from a health care standpoint,” he said. “It's not just about the health care. It's about other resources that are available to those moms.”

“The second piece of being prepared in the next phase of the pro-life movement is about what are we doing to help those babies that … do go to full term, that the moms do have,” he said. “What we're trying to do is focus on making adoption easier in Mississippi. We're focusing on improving our foster care system.”

Reeves said his state is aiming to provide pregnant women “the resources that they need so that they can go to a full-term pregnancy if they choose to keep that child.”

“But if they choose not to, we want to make sure we have plans in place to protect those babies once they're born,” he said. “That's why we talk about foster care, we talk about adoptions and other things, creating forever homes for those babies.”