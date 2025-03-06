WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tariffs | trump | sheinbaum | mexico

Mexico's Sheinbaum: Good Call With President Trump on Tariffs

By    |   Thursday, 06 March 2025 01:28 PM EST

A call between President Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on tariffs has opened some breathing room.

Sheinbaum posted on X Thursday, "Many thanks to President Donald Trump. We had an excellent and respectful call in which we agreed that our work and collaboration have yielded unprecedented results, within the framework of respect for our sovereignties."

Sheinbaum added there is more room for the two countries to find common ground. 

"We will continue to work together, particularly on migration and security issues, which include reducing the illegal crossing of fentanyl into the United States, as well as weapons into Mexico."

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said he put off the tariffs "as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl."

"As mentioned by President Trump, Mexico will not be required to pay tariffs on all those products within the USMCA. This agreement is until April 2, when the United States will announce reciprocal tariffs for all countries," Sheinbaum concluded her post. 

