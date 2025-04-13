WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Burchett: 'I Feel Good About' Tariffs

Sunday, 13 April 2025 07:27 PM EDT

Rep. Tim Burchett on Sunday, told a panel on CNN's "State of the Union" that he's a fan of the Trump administration's tariffs.

"I feel good about it," the Tennesse Republican replied to Jake Tapper when asked about his thoughts on tariffs.

"China has been a terrible actor. And the blame clearly lies with Congress. We've sold our country out time and time again. Both parties have. This president realizes that. And that's why the tariffs are going into place, or he's negotiating them in.

"When you look at places like China that have just ripped us off considerably," the congressman continued, "our intellectual property, billions upon billions of dollars, they'll take products that are manufactured during the daytime in China, and then at night, they'll put them under another label or even the same label and then sell them on Alibaba at 30% less. So I think it's a great move."

Sunday, 13 April 2025 07:27 PM
