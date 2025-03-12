WATCH TV LIVE

Sec. Lutnick: Trump Policies Are 'Worth It' Even If They Create a Recession

By    |   Wednesday, 12 March 2025 12:06 PM EDT

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he has faith in the results of President Donald Trump's economic maneuvering. Lutnick told CBS he holds that position even if Trump's actions lead to a recession.

Lutnick said, "These policies are the most important thing America has ever had." When pushed on if that included the potential of a recession, he responded, "It's worth it."

Lutnick then added, "The only reason there could possibly be a recession is because the Biden nonsense that we had to live with. These policies produce revenues. They produce growth. They produce factories being built here."

President Trump has been involved in a high-stakes international economic power play that began with imposing tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico. The primary underlying issue is fentanyl smuggling from those countries into the U.S. The situation relating to what tariffs are being imposed or counter-imposed is changing daily.

Lutnick told NBC on Sunday the basic issue could not be more clear. "If fentanyl ends, I think these will come off. But if fentanyl does not end, or he's (Trump) uncertain about it, he will stay this way until he is comfortable." Lutnick added, "You got to save American lives." 

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

