Tags: tammy duckworth | reelection | campaign | senate | illinois

Dem Sen. Tammy Duckworth Announces Reelection Bid

tammy duckworth speaks to the media outside senate chambers
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. (AP)

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 10:40 PM

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce plans to run in 2022 for a second term.

In her brief tweet, Duckworth claimed her work for Illinois families and veterans is not finished. Duckworth, who turns 53 on Friday, is launching her reelection bid without a prominent Illinois Republican actively mounting a campaign to challenge her.

After serving two terms in the House from a suburban Chicago district, Duckworth in 2016 defeated Sen. Mark Kirk, R-Ill.

Duckworth's tweet contained a fundraising link. She will have a Wednesday launch fundraiser headlining Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and former 2020 Democratic presidential contenders Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., will also be featured.

Duckworth, who served in the reserves for 23 years before retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel in 2014, is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Environment and Public Works; Commerce, Science and Transportation; and Small Business committees.

During her first term Duckworth became the first senator to give birth while in office. Husband Bryan Bowlsbey works in the information technology field.

Politics
