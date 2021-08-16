×
McConnell: Biden Ignored Warnings on Taliban, 'And Owns It'

McConnell: Biden Ignored Warnings on Taliban, 'And Owns It'
(Liz Lynch/Getty Images)

Monday, 16 August 2021 04:39 PM

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was not only predictable, but President Joe Biden was told it would happen and ignored the warnings, according to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

"It won't surprise you that I was at a number of these briefings over the last couple of months; it was pretty obvious to me what was going to happen," McConnell told reporters Monday.

"I predicted it – and I'm not in the intelligence business – but the Taliban would be in power by Sept. 11, which is the date of historic significance, just based on what we were hearing in these briefings."

Biden was warned by his own military leaders the Taliban would quickly take over control of Afghanistan if a full U.S. troops withdrawal was completed, but he ignored the warning.

"I know for a fact that the president's military leaders argued against this decision," McConnell added. "I think the president thought strongly about this obviously. He overruled his own military leaders to do it, and he owns it.

"He owns it."

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was not only predictable, but President Joe Biden was told it would happen and ignored the warnings
2021-39-16
Monday, 16 August 2021 04:39 PM
