WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: taiwan | trade | tariffs | deal | 15 percent | trump

US-Taiwan Trade Deal Close, Cutting Tariffs to 15%

By    |   Monday, 12 January 2026 12:35 PM EST

The Trump administration is reportedly finalizing a trade agreement with Taiwan that would cut U.S. tariffs on the island's exports to 15% and secure a major expansion of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.

The deal, which has been under negotiation for months and could be announced as soon as this month, would align Taiwan's tariff rate with those of Japan and South Korea, key U.S. allies that reached similar agreements last year, sources told The New York Times on Monday.

Since August, most Taiwanese imports have faced a 20% tariff, though semiconductors and some electronics were exempted pending a national security review.

As part of the agreement, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest chipmaker, would commit to building at least five additional semiconductor fabrication plants in Arizona, roughly doubling its planned footprint in the state.

TSMC has already completed one Arizona plant, is finishing a second slated to open in 2028, and previously pledged four more facilities.

The administration has used tariffs as leverage to push allies to invest in U.S. manufacturing linked to national security priorities. Officials view expanding domestic chip production as critical amid concerns over global supply chain risks and rising tensions between China and Taiwan.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Trump administration is reportedly finalizing a trade agreement with Taiwan that would cut U.S. tariffs on the island's exports to 15% and secure a major expansion of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.
taiwan, trade, tariffs, deal, 15 percent, trump
201
2026-35-12
Monday, 12 January 2026 12:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved