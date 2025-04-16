WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: taiwan | trade | tariffs | senators | china | chips

Senators Visit Taiwan, Will Discuss Trade Amid Tariff Talks

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 06:56 AM EDT

Three U.S. senators are visiting Taiwan this week and will have talks with senior Taiwanese leaders to discuss issues including trade, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei said Wednesday, as Taipei pushes ahead with tariff talks with Washington.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

Taiwan, which had been due to be hit with 32% tariffs as part of President Donald Trump's now paused tariff regime, held its first round of direct talks with U.S. officials last week to discuss the issue.

The American Institute in Taiwan said in a statement that Sens. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.; Ted Budd, R-N.C.; and Chris Coons, R-Conn., were visiting until Saturday as part of a broader visit to the region.

"The delegation will engage in a series of high-level meetings with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other significant issues of mutual interest," it said.

"Their visit underscores the United States' commitment to its partnership with Taiwan and reaffirms our shared commitment to strengthening a Free and Open Indo-Pacific."

Ricketts is chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Three U.S. senators are visiting Taiwan this week and will have talks with senior Taiwanese leaders to discuss issues including trade, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei said Wednesday, as Taipei pushes ahead with tariff talks with Washington.
taiwan, trade, tariffs, senators, china, chips
204
2025-56-16
Wednesday, 16 April 2025 06:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved