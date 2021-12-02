Symone Sanders Leaving Kamala Harris' Office

Symone Sanders, the senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, is set to leave her post at the end of the year — one of two exits of high-profile Harris staffers in the last month.

Ashley Etienne, Harris' communications chief, had announced in November that she would be leaving, The Washington Post noted.

In addition, Peter Velz, director of press operations, and Vince Evans, deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs in Harris’ office, have also told others that they are leaving, the newspaper reported, attributing the information to two administration officials.

Both men are expected to take new jobs in or close to the administration.

The Post called all the departures "part of an exodus of staffers from the vice president’s embattled office."

Politico said it is not clear if Sanders has another job lined up.

She confirmed her exit in a note to staffers on Wednesday, according to the outlet.

"I'm so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been," she said. "I'm grateful for [Harris chief of staff] Tina [Flournoy] and her leadership and her confidence as well. Every day, I arrived to the White House complex knowing our work made a tangible difference for Americans. I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you."

And in a statement to the Post, a spokesperson for Harris said: "Symone has served honorably for three years. The President and Vice President are grateful for Symone’s service and advocacy for this Administration. She is a valued member of the White House and a team player — she will be missed."

Harris has battled claims of staff dysfunction and concerns about message discipline during her tenure in office.

Sanders, who had served as a Biden campaign adviser during the 2020 elections, had accompanied Harris on all three of her international trips, according to the Post. She has been a key figure in Harris’ defense against criticisms.