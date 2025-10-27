Swalwell: Dem Hopefuls Must Vow to Raze Ballroom Day 1

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., long derided by the White House as suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, declared that any Democrat hoping to run for president must promise to take a "wrecking ball" to the White House ballroom being built by President Donald Trump.

Swalwell made the comment over the weekend in a social media post in response to the razing of the East Wing, where Trump's 90,000-square-foot ballroom will stand.

"Don't even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE," Swalwell said Saturday on X.

He followed up on Sunday in support of a secondary proposal, which is to "rename it the Barack Obama Ballroom."

"But a Trump monument to corruption will not stand," Swalwell said in that post.

Swalwell's remarks drew a reaction from George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley.

"Just when you thought that our political dialogue could not become more reckless. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., demanded a litmus test for any Democratic presidential nominee: you must pledge to bulldoze the $350 million Trump ballroom," Turley posted Sunday on X.

He added, "So leaders are now focusing on performative demolitions as a pitch for voters. While Miley Cyrus rode a wrecking ball to success, it is doubtful that Swalwell can ride the rage to relevance in politics."

Trump's renovation has garnered support from former White House staffers and seven some on the left.

Former White House usher Christopher Emery wrote Friday in a Newsmax opinion piece that the renovation and ballroom are a "long-overdue necessity to uphold the dignity and function of the American presidency."

He added, "The need for a dedicated, permanent event space is clear. While the historic Executive Mansion (1792) and West Wing (1902) remain in excellent condition, the East Wing — hurriedly built in 1942 — was never intended for large gatherings," leading to temporary tents erected on the South Lawn for large receptions.

Former Biden admin staffer Michael LaRosa said Friday the East Wing demolition was "probably needed."

None of which suits Swalwell, whom White House Communications Director Steven Cheung once accused of being a "habitual liar and fraud."

He "continues to beclown himself every single day because he suffers from a debilitating and severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his brain," Cheung said in February.