Nevada Dem Rep. Susie Lee Wins Reelection

Democrat Rep. Susie Lee defeated Republican Drew Johnson to win reelection in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District during Tuesday's general election.
The Associated Press called the race for Lee shortly before 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.
With 95% of the vote counted, Decision Desk HQ showed Lee with 51.4% and Johnson with 48.7%.
Overall, Republicans led 216-204, just two seats shy of securing a majority in the new Congress with 15 seats still to be decided.
Lee, running in a purple district, defeated tax analyst and conservative opinion columnist Johnson to secure a fourth term in the U.S. House.
Lee first won the Clark County seat in 2018, succeeding Democrat Jacky Rosen, who became U.S. senator.
