Sen. Susan Collins Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Senate SCOTUS Vote

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her office.

The senator's staff offered the following message Thursday:

"Senator Collins has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently experiencing mild symptoms. The Senator will isolate and work remotely, in accordance with CDC guidelines."

Collins, who first took office in 1997, tested positive shortly after Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson secured confirmation to the Supreme Court Thursday, by way of a 53-47 Senate vote, the Associated Press reports.

According to her office, the 69-year-old Collins wore a mask in public throughout the day in the Senate chambers.

The Collins news follows up the announcement that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also tested positive for coronavirus.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, Pelosi reportedly spent two unmasked days at the White House, having discussions with various Democratic officials — including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

