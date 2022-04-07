×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: susan collins | coronavirus | supreme court | senate

Sen. Susan Collins Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Senate SCOTUS Vote

Sen. Susan Collins Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Senate SCOTUS Vote
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 07 April 2022 06:33 PM

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her office.

The senator's staff offered the following message Thursday:

"Senator Collins has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently experiencing mild symptoms. The Senator will isolate and work remotely, in accordance with CDC guidelines."

Collins, who first took office in 1997, tested positive shortly after Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson secured confirmation to the Supreme Court Thursday, by way of a 53-47 Senate vote, the Associated Press reports.

According to her office, the 69-year-old Collins wore a mask in public throughout the day in the Senate chambers.

The Collins news follows up the announcement that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also tested positive for coronavirus

For Tuesday and Wednesday, Pelosi reportedly spent two unmasked days at the White House, having discussions with various Democratic officials — including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

RELATED STORIES:

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her office.
susan collins, coronavirus, supreme court, senate
168
2022-33-07
Thursday, 07 April 2022 06:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved