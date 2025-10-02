Sens. Collins, Grassley Push Back on Cuts to Watchdog Group

Two senior Senate Republicans are challenging President Donald Trump's move to cut off funding for the federal watchdog group overseeing inspectors general, warning it could cripple efforts to root out waste and abuse across government, Mediaite reported.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, sent a letter this week to Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought demanding he "promptly reverse course" on the administration's plan to withhold money from the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, or CIGIE.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the Trump administration "plans to end funding" for CIGIE beginning Wednesday. The group, which serves as the umbrella organization for 72 inspectors general, "helps inspectors general root out waste, fraud, and abuse" in government, the Post noted.

Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, released a statement underscoring the bipartisan alarm. He and Collins called on the administration to also restore money for the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, which tracks COVID-related spending.

"Absent immediate action, CIGIE and PRAC will need to furlough staff and terminate important functions that help prevent and detect waste, fraud, and abuse throughout the government," the senators wrote.

They pointed out that "Congress has already appropriated fiscal year 2026 funds for CIGIE and PRAC, and both entities enjoy strong bipartisan support. Thus, any adverse consequences will be solely due to OMB's decision not to apportion available funds, rather than any lapse in appropriations."

The lawmakers acknowledged the importance of efficiency but rejected shutting down the groups while the review was underway.

"Of course, we recognize the need to ensure that all government entities are good stewards of taxpayer dollars and operate efficiently and effectively. We understand from your staff that OMB's apportionment decision may be part of a review of CIGIE and PRAC activities," the senators' statement added.

"However, we see no reason why such a review could not occur while those entities remain operational so that they can continue the numerous functions that are mandated by law."

The standoff comes after Trump dismissed nearly two dozen inspectors general following the start of his second term, a move that triggered criticism over the independence of federal oversight. Just last week, a federal judge ruled Trump had broken the law by failing to provide Congress with the required 30-day notice before carrying out those firings.