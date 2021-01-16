Pew Poll: GOP Wants Lawmakers to Stand Up to Biden

Most Republicans want their leaders in Congress to stand up to President-elect Joe Biden on issues that matter the most to them after he takes office, even after the GOP lost control of the presidency and are now in the minority in the House and Senate.

According to a Pew Research Center poll released Friday:

Nearly 6 in 10 (59%) of Republicans polled urged their leaders to stand up to Biden, even if it will be more difficult to address critical issues.

38% of Republicans said congressional leaders should try to work with Biden, even if some of their party's voters are disappointed.

The question could come up almost immediately after Biden is sworn in Wednesday, as he has already unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue plan that will provide aid for Americans, speed up vaccinations, and take other steps to combat COVID-19, reports Fox News.

Congressional Democrats are expected to back the plan, but Republicans are already questioning its price tag and items in the package.

The poll also showed:

57% of Republicans want Trump to stay a major political figure after he leaves office, but 40% disagreed.

Trump's approval rating also dipped after the Jan. 6 violence in the Capitol, dropping from 77% last August to 60%.

However, his approval rating among Republicans in a poll released Friday by ABC News and The Washington Post showed Trump's rating among Republicans is still at 79%, down from 88% in October. In another poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University in the three days after the riot, Trump's approval among GOP voters was at 71%, down from 89% in December.

Congressional Republicans still appear to support Trump. Even after the joint session of Congress was delayed because of the riot, from voting to certify Biden's election, almost two-thirds of House Republicans objected to certifying the Electoral College results in two states, and 197 voted Wednesday against impeaching Trump.