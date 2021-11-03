I&I/TIPP Poll: More Than Half in US Say Biden Isn't 'Mentally Sharp'

A recent survey conducted by I&I/TIPP found that more than half of Americans believe President Joe Biden is not ''mentally sharp.''

The survey indicates that 50.5% of Americans disagreed either ''strongly'' or ''somewhat'' on Biden being mentally sharp, while 42% said they believe the president is mentally fit for office. Among Democrats, 74% thought Biden showed signs of mental acuity.

Independent voters, however, were more skeptical. A resounding 58% of them said Biden lacked mental agility, while only 34% said the opposite.

But in terms of men and women, women showed signs of a more pessimistic view than their male counterparts. With women, 51% disagreed that Biden was mentally sharp, compared with 40%. But the margins for men, however, were much more narrow, with 45% saying Biden is mentally fit, compared with 50% who disagreed.

The survey was conducted at one of the lowest points of Biden's presidency so far. In his 10 months as president, Biden's approval rating, according to Gallup, dipped in October, with 42% of Americans saying they approved of his performance and 51% disagreeing.

The I&I/TIPP survey was conducted by surveying 1,306 Americans contacted Oct. 27-29 by TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence. The margin of error for the survey was plus or minus 2.8% percentage points.