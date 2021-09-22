Jerome Adams Claims HHS Won't Verify His Employment as Surgeon General

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams apparently had difficulty getting his past government employment verified.

Adams, who served as surgeon general under former President Donald Trump from September 2017 to January 2021, took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to post an email he received while trying to refinance his mortgage.

"Hi Jerome, I'm having an issue verifying your employment as the US Surgeon General. I used both addresses provided and the US Dept of Health and Humans Services was unwilling to provide the verification," the email read according to Adams' tweet.

Adams, an anesthesiologist, replied to the email with his biography on Wikipedia.

"Apparently they won't accept Wikipedia as a reference," he said.

One Twitter follower suggested HHS didn't respond to Adams due to job performance.

"So you're suggesting the federal government shouldn't do their job because they don’t like you? Sounds a lot like what many people say they voted to move away from ... (thinking face emoji)," Adams replied.

Other users expressed shock that HHS failed to verify Adams' employment.

"You were the Surgeon General during a global pandemic...have they heard of Google? I mean cmon!" Maria Cameron tweeted.

A few hours later, Adams updated his post.

"Also, didn’t expect this to blow up like it did. My kids said to send out a go fund me (I think?) page/ link. Instead, I’ll just send a link to http://vaccines.gov. Questions are always okay. Making decisions based on misinformation is not. Talk to YOUR doctor," Adams tweeted.

The former surgeon general recently told Newsmax he was "disappointed" that President Joe Biden, in announcing his vaccine mandates, framed the fight against COVID-19 as a battle between the vaccinated and the non-vaccinated.

"I left a little bit disappointed that there wasn't empathy for the people who are vaccine-hesitant," Adams said on "Wake Up America."

"There are people out there using this cultural war that has been created for political gain, no doubt, but there are people out there who are vaccine-hesitant minorities, or women who still have concerns (who) have been preyed upon by misinformation about fertility and sterility issues. I don't like framing those people as the enemy."

HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Newsmax Wednesday.

Related Sources: