Supreme Court to Run Out of Funding by Oct. 18

The Supreme Court expects to run out of money to pay its workers by Saturday, the high court's public information officer said in a statement.

"As a result, the Supreme Court Building will be closed to the public until further notice. The Building will remain open for official business," Patricia McCabe said in a statement to The Hill.

"The Supreme Court will continue to conduct essential work such as hearing oral arguments, issuing orders and opinions, processing case filings, and providing police and building support needed for those operations."

The report comes as the government shutdown has reached Day 17 with no end in sight after senators failed for the 10th time to resolve the impasse in votes Thursday. The next Senate vote is scheduled for Oct. 20.

The shutdown is now the third-longest funding lapse in modern history — the longest shutdown occurred from late 2018 to early 2019.

Federal courts will reduce staffing if the shutdown continues, with court staffers expected to be furloughed, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts said in a statement.

"Federal judges will continue to serve, in accordance with the Constitution, but court staff may only perform certain excepted activities permitted under the Anti-Deficiency Act."

Democrat lawmakers are demanding that any deal to reopen the federal government address their healthcare demands.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., predicted the shutdown may become the longest in history, saying he "won't negotiate" with Democrats until they hit pause on those demands and reopen.

Democrats have demanded that healthcare subsidies — first put in place in 2021 and extended a year later — be extended again. They also want any government funding bill to reverse the Medicaid cuts in Trump's big tax breaks and spending cuts bill passed this summer.

The Trump administration has been paying the military and pursuing its crackdown on immigration while slashing jobs in health and education, including in special education and after-school programs.

Trump said programs favored by Democrats are being targeted and "they're never going to come back, in many cases."

In a court filing, the administration said it planned to fire more than 4,100 employees across eight agencies.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.