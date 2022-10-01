Trump: Ginni Thomas 'Is Right,' Dems 'Cheating on Elections'

After the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was rebuked by the House Jan. 6 Select Committee chairman for concerns about 2020 election integrity, former President Donald Trump came to Ginni Thomas' defense Friday.

"Congratulations to Ginni Thomas for having the courage of her convictions," Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement posted to Truth Social. "Most importantly, she is right. The election was rigged and stolen, and everyone knows it — especially the radical left Democrats who are destroying our country.

"Cheating on elections is the only thing they do really well, and that's because weak Republicans and RINOs allow them to get away with it. Fortunately, Ginni Thomas is not one of them and, by the way, her husband is great!"

Trump's statement Friday followed committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., disagreeing with Thomas' political position that the 2020 presidential election had irregularities and questions of integrity that needed to be vetted before Congress rushed to certify the election for Joe Biden.

"As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas had significant concerns about fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election," Mark Paoletta, her attorney, said in a statement. "And, as she told the committee, her minimal and mainstream activity focused on ensuring that reports of fraud and irregularities were investigated.

"Beyond that, she played no role in any events after the 2020 election results."

The testimony from Thomas was one of the last remaining for the panel as it eyes the completion of its work. The panel has already interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and shown some of that video testimony in its eight hearings over the summer.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.