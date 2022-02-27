×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supreme court | brown jackson | james clyburn

Rep. Clyburn Urges 'Strong Bipartisan Support' for SCOTUS Pick

Rep. Clyburn Urges 'Strong Bipartisan Support' for SCOTUS Pick
Ketanji Brown Jackson, circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, makes brief remarks after U.S. President Joe Biden introduced her as his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court during an event in the Cross Hall of the White House February 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 27 February 2022 06:30 PM

Even though he did not get his first choice for a new justice on the Supreme Court, House Majority Whip James Clyburn told CBS News' "Face The Nation" on Sunday that he wants to see a large bipartisan vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

"This is beyond politics," the South Carolina Democrat said.

"This is about the country, our pursuit of a more perfect union, and this is demonstrative of another step in that pursuit. And I would hope that all my Republican friends will look upon it that way. Let's have a debate. Let's talk to her about her rulings and about her philosophy. But in the final analysis, let's have a strong bipartisan support to demonstrate that both parties are still in pursuit of perfection.”

Clyburn had pressed for South Carolina native Judge Michelle Childs to be the nominee, one of the reasons being that she went to a state school rather than an elite institution, as Brown Jackson did - she attended Harvard.

Clyburn said that Biden choosing Brown Jackson means that "we will continue that tradition [of a nominee going to an elite university], and I am one, as you can see, that's not so much for tradition. I want to see us break as much new ground as possible."

But he emphasized that "we all have our personal preferences. We all have our reasonable biases… in the final analysis, I think this is a good choice. It was a choice that brings onto the court a background and some experiences that nobody else on the court will have [in that she was a public defender], and “that  adds a new perspective to the court."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Even though he did not get his first choice for a new justice on the Supreme Court, House Majority Whip James Clyburn told CBS News' "Face The Nation" on Sunday that he wants to see a large bipartisan vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
supreme court, brown jackson, james clyburn
281
2022-30-27
Sunday, 27 February 2022 06:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved