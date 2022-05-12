×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supply chain | baby formula shortage | inflation

Rep. Cammack Condemns Sending Baby Formula to Border Sites Amid Shortage

Rep. Cammack Condemns Sending Baby Formula to Border Sites Amid Shortage

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla. (Marta Lavandier/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 12 May 2022 09:20 PM

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., took to Twitter on Thursday after learning that the Biden administration is providing border facilities with baby formula amid an ongoing shortage of the product.

She shared two images, one showing full shelves of baby formula at a migrant processing center and another displaying the empty shelves of a U.S. grocery store.

"The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula," Cammack wrote. "The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce."

"This is what America last looks like," she added.

The outrage from Cammack comes as the nation faces a crippling shortage of the product, caused largely by a recall from Abbott Nutrition in February and amplified by ongoing supply chain disruptions.

According to statistics compiled by CNN, nearly 40% of baby formula products are out of stock nationwide. That is a 9% jump since the beginning of April.

"Unfortunately, given the unprecedented amount of volatility to the category, we anticipate baby formula to continue to be one of the most affected products in the market," said Datasembly CEO Ben Reich.

CVS and Walgreens confirmed to the network that they were limiting customers to three toddler and infant formulas per transaction, with a Target spokesperson telling CNN the company would limit purchases to four units per customer for online purchases — with no limit in physical locations.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., took to Twitter on Thursday after learning that the Biden administration is providing border facilities with baby formula amid an ongoing shortage of the product.
supply chain, baby formula shortage, inflation
240
2022-20-12
Thursday, 12 May 2022 09:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved