Rep. Cammack Condemns Sending Baby Formula to Border Sites Amid Shortage

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., took to Twitter on Thursday after learning that the Biden administration is providing border facilities with baby formula amid an ongoing shortage of the product.

She shared two images, one showing full shelves of baby formula at a migrant processing center and another displaying the empty shelves of a U.S. grocery store.

"The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula," Cammack wrote. "The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce."

"This is what America last looks like," she added.

The outrage from Cammack comes as the nation faces a crippling shortage of the product, caused largely by a recall from Abbott Nutrition in February and amplified by ongoing supply chain disruptions.

According to statistics compiled by CNN, nearly 40% of baby formula products are out of stock nationwide. That is a 9% jump since the beginning of April.

"Unfortunately, given the unprecedented amount of volatility to the category, we anticipate baby formula to continue to be one of the most affected products in the market," said Datasembly CEO Ben Reich.

CVS and Walgreens confirmed to the network that they were limiting customers to three toddler and infant formulas per transaction, with a Target spokesperson telling CNN the company would limit purchases to four units per customer for online purchases — with no limit in physical locations.