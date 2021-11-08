Sen. Cruz 'Understands' Texas Secession Talk as Dems 'Destroy' US

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is not a supporter of Texas secession talk, but the path Democrats controlling Congress and the White House has been on under President Joe Biden has him at least at the point of understanding it.

"If the Democrats end the filibuster, if they fundamentally destroy the country, if they pack the Supreme Court, if they make D.C. a state, if they federalize elections, if they massively expand voter fraud, there may come a point where it's hopeless," Cruz told a student at a recent Texas A&M appearance, The Washington Times reported.

While he "understands the sentiment behind" secession talk, for now, Texas Republicans are tasked with holding the White House and Congress in check, according to Cruz.

"I think Texas has a responsibility to the country, and I'm not ready to give up on America; I love this country," he said, adding Texas is "an amazing force keeping America from going off the cliff" and "keeping America grounded in the values that built this country."

Cruz noted Texas would make a nice country of its own.

"We're not there yet, and if there comes a point where it's hopeless, then I think we take NASA, we take the military, we take the oil," Cruz said, joking newly minted Texan podcaster Joe Rogan should run to be its president.

Texas was among the 11 slave-holding southern states that seceded from the U.S. in 1860-61 before the Confederate States of America were defeated in the Civil War.

Texas was originally an independent state, established the Republic of Texas in 1836, after its winning the war for its independence from Mexico.