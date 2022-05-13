GOP: Pelosi, Other Top Dems to Be Subpoenaed If Republicans Win House Back

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats will be targeted with subpoenas by House Republicans should the GOP take back control of the lower chamber in the upcoming midterm elections, CNN reports.

They plan to do so as payback for subpoenas sent to five House Republicans by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania have also been subpoenaed.

''I'm going to tell you the truth: Yes, I do,'' Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., said when asked if he thinks Republicans should issue a subpoena to Pelosi. ''This is setting the precedent, and we're just not going to lie down and let this happen. There are serious questions about her role on January 6 and exactly what she did and what she didn't do. And we need to get to the bottom of that.''

When told of his subpoena, McCarthy, R-Calif., said the committee was not conducting a legitimate investigation.

''They just want to go after their political opponents,'' he told reporters. ''But the one thing that has changed in America: higher inflation ... unsecure border, gas prices and now we don't have baby formula.''

Perry would not answer when asked if he would comply with the subpoena.

''This is all for headlines and sensationalism,'' Perry told CNN. ''The fact that they sent it to the press before they send it to the members is just proof it's all about headlines. This whole thing is a charade.''

When told by CNN there is broad support in the GOP to go after her, Pelosi said: ''I'm never afraid of precedent. We're seeking the truth, and we're not going to be cowards about it.''