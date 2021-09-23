Trump Vows 'Executive Privilege' on Jan. 6 'Unselect Committee' Subpoenas

It did not take long for former President Donald Trump to denounce the partisan and anti-Trump Jan. 6 "Unselect Committee" using subpoenas to target Trump officials and advisers, while ignoring Democrats "rigging elections" and "Antifa and BLM for the death and destruction they have caused."

Trump issued a lengthy and blistering statement Thursday night from his Save America PAC:

"The 'Unselect Committee' of highly partisan politicians, a similar group that perpetrated the now proven lie of Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and many other scams, has sent out harassment subpoenas on Jan. 6th so that the government of the United States can continue wasting time while Russia, China, and virtually every other country that deals with our nation can continue to 'eat our lunch,' and laugh at the stupidity of what is going on at our southern border and the worst withdrawal from a war zone by any nation in history — all of this while the Democrats persecute and prosecute Republicans which is, together with rigging elections, essentially all they know how to do."

Trump announced he will invoke executive privilege where appropriate for the subpoenas issued Thursday to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former White House deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

His Save America PAC statement continued:

"We will fight the subpoenas on executive privilege and other grounds, for the good of our country, while we wait to find out whether or not subpoenas will be sent out to Antifa and BLM for the death and destruction they have caused in tearing apart our Democrat-run cities throughout America."

Trump's mocking of the "Unselect Committee" is referring to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pulling his Republican appointments to the panel because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rejected them for having supported the former president's calls to investigate 2020 presidential election fraud allegations before the Jan. 6 certification of Biden's Electoral College victory.

Trump's Save America PAC statement concluded: