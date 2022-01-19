×
Tags: subpoena

Congress Subpoenas Two More in Capitol Attack Probe

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 07:05 PM

The congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas on Wednesday to two far-right leaders who had joined former President Donald Trump's in challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

The House of Representatives committee said it believed Nicholas J. Fuentes and Patrick Casey have information about the planning, coordination and funding of events that preceded the attack.

The two men "are leaders of the 'America First' or 'Groyper movement' and were present on the Capitol grounds on January 6th," the committee said in a statement. It is seeking records and testimony from the men.

Fuentes and Casey were not immediately reachable for comment.

The committee is aiming to release an interim report in the summer and a final report in the fall, a source familiar with the investigation said last month. On Tuesday, the committee issued subpoenas for three attorneys  including pro-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


