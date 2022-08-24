×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: student loans | joe biden | higher education | progressives

Progressives Cheer Student Loan Forgiveness

Progressives Cheer Student Loan Forgiveness
President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 24 August 2022 05:33 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's decision to forgive thousands of dollars in student loans for borrowers making less than $125,000 per year was met with praise from progressives, The Hill reports.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., tweeted on Wednesday: "Thanks to President Biden, about 27 million borrowers—the majority of Americans with student debt—can get $20,000 canceled. For 20 million Americans, that will totally wipe out their entire balance. And everyone else will get a lower monthly payment. Truly transformative."

Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., added, "This announcement by President Biden is no way to make policy and sidesteps Congress and our oversight and fiscal responsibilities. Any plan to address student debt should go through the legislative process, and it should be more targeted and paid for so it doesn't add to the deficit."

Natalia Abrams, the president of the Student Debt Crisis Center said in a statement that "today's announcement marks a historic moment in the long fight to end the student debt crisis. Broad-based student debt cancellation will free millions of Americans to invest in their futures, support their families, and contribute to their communities and the economy."

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said: "We've got a ways to go, but the NAACP is proud that we were able to push President Biden to exceed $10,000, bringing us closer to $50,000 and beyond. Monthly payments won't resume until 2023 and will be more manageable for many borrowers."

National Education Association president Becky Pringle said in a statement: "The additional relief for Pell Grant recipients ensures equity, and that the borrowers with the greatest need are not left behind. This will have a positive impact on America's educators and the students they serve. This is an encouraging step toward achieving the goal of broad student loan cancellation of at least $50,000 per borrower without means testing."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden's decision to forgive thousands of dollars in student loans for borrowers making less than $125,000 per year was met with praise from progressives, The Hill reports.
student loans, joe biden, higher education, progressives
301
2022-33-24
Wednesday, 24 August 2022 05:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved