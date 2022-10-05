×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: student loans | higher education

WH on Guard for Student Loan Forgiveness Scams

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 05 October 2022 04:10 PM EDT

The White House on Wednesday announced its plans to protect borrowers from scammers amidst the prospective rollout of student loan forgiveness applications.

"Today, the White House announced ongoing and expanded efforts across the Administration to combat scams and misinformation, including educating borrowers about how to protect themselves against scams and accelerating efforts to share scam complaints with states."

The announcement highlights that the "most critical ways to prevent scams" is "developing a clear, simple, and secure site for borrowers to apply for debt relief and have the most up to date information from trusted sources."

It is expected, according to Axios, that the White House will launch such a site for student loan borrowers sometime this month.

To deter borrowers from scammers, the Department of Education has released a list of "Do's and Don'ts" for applicants.

The White House also said it would work in collaboration with government agencies such as the Education Department, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the Federal Trade Commission to "analyze trends in scam complaints in real-time, sharing this information with states to combat scams."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The White House on Wednesday announced its plans to protect borrowers from scammers amidst the prospective rollout of student loan forgiveness applications.
student loans, higher education
182
2022-10-05
Wednesday, 05 October 2022 04:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved