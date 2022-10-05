WH on Guard for Student Loan Forgiveness Scams

The White House on Wednesday announced its plans to protect borrowers from scammers amidst the prospective rollout of student loan forgiveness applications.

"Today, the White House announced ongoing and expanded efforts across the Administration to combat scams and misinformation, including educating borrowers about how to protect themselves against scams and accelerating efforts to share scam complaints with states."

The announcement highlights that the "most critical ways to prevent scams" is "developing a clear, simple, and secure site for borrowers to apply for debt relief and have the most up to date information from trusted sources."

It is expected, according to Axios, that the White House will launch such a site for student loan borrowers sometime this month.

To deter borrowers from scammers, the Department of Education has released a list of "Do's and Don'ts" for applicants.

The White House also said it would work in collaboration with government agencies such as the Education Department, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the Federal Trade Commission to "analyze trends in scam complaints in real-time, sharing this information with states to combat scams."