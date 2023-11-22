×
Tags: stormy daniels | trump | lawsuit | hush money

Panel Tosses Stormy Daniels Conflict Complaint

By    |   Wednesday, 22 November 2023 07:12 PM EST

Stormy Daniels' complaint against one of former President Donald Trump's attorneys alleging a conflict of interest was dismissed Tuesday by a New York grievance panel.

Filed earlier this year, the complaint is a part of the adult performer's lawsuit against Trump, claiming he approved a hush money payment in 2016 to keep her quiet about an extramarital affair they had a decade prior.

Daniels had argued that Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina should be excused from the case because of his past dealings with her.

However, Tacopina told The Messenger this week that the Attorney Grievance Committee of the First Judicial Department "determined to take no further action."

It is the second time that Tacopina has been found to not be in a conflict of interest for his involvement in the case. Several months ago, the judge overseeing the case issued a similar ruling, CNN reported.

"Now both the court and the disciplinary committee have ruled that there was no conflict or ethical violation at all, as I have said from day one," Tacopina said. "It seems that Stormy Daniels and her joke of a lawyer's 15 minutes of fame have come to an appropriate end."

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case, reportedly decided that Tacopina could stay on after an expert he consulted found that the accusations lacked merit.

Trump's trial in the case is currently scheduled to begin March 25. However, the former president has mounted a number of pretrial attempts to toss the charges.

Merchan is set to consider those motions during a Feb. 15 hearing. He also has the option to push the trial back as Trump faces four other legal battles across New York, Georgia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


