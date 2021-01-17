Tags: Joe Biden | stevemoore | economic | stimulus | democrats | reopen

Steve Moore: Biden $1.9T Stimulus a 'Bernie Sanders Wish List'

steve moore sits in a chair and speaks
Economist Stephen Moore on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) . (Samuel Corum/Getty Images

By    |   Sunday, 17 January 2021 11:25 AM

Before he even takes office, Joe Biden is proposing another $1.9 trillion stimulus just weeks after the last, in what is ostensibly a progressive Democrats' wish list, according to former Trump economic adviser Steven Moore.

"It is an incredibly expensive plan that will massively increase the national debt," Moore told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "It is $1.9 trillion, and it's basically the Bernie Sanders wish list of spending on a massive blue state bailouts: $100B for schools, even though schools have been shut down for the last year. You've got $1,400 of additional payments per individual. A minimum wage of $15 an hour.

"Most of the stuff in this bill has nothing to do with the health emergency. It's just spending what liberals wanted to do for the last 20 years," Moore added to host John Catsimatidis.

The silver lining of this proposal is it might awaken fiscal conservatives against the ills of massive government spending programs, Moore added.

"The real interesting thing will be whether this unifies Republicans, as it should," he said. "Remember, Joe Biden, since election day, has said we're going to have a message of unity and bringing everyone together. And what is he done this week? First, they do this crazy of impeachment.

"Then they have this massive spending bill, which is only going to antagonize fiscal conservatives and taxpayers and the Republicans in Congress," he continued. "I think you're going to see a lot of resistance among Republicans, and even some fiscally-sensible Democrats."

Moore noted "the ultimate stimulus" is the COVID-19 vaccines and just reopening the economy again.

"If I were his adviser, John," Moore said, "if he asked me what should I do on the economy, I'd tell him just leave it alone. Leave it alone. We're ready to have an expansion."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 17 January 2021 11:25 AM
