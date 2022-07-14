Rep. Scalise to Newsmax: Saudi Oil Will Only Emit More Carbon

President Joe Biden is going "begging" to Saudi Arabia for more oil production, which will actually emit more carbon than if the oil was just produced here in the United States, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., lamented on Newsmax.

"These leftists love to beat up on America; yet, they will not acknowledge that oil is going to get produced somewhere," Scalise told Thursday's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." "Our dependence, by the way, our need for energy, oil, natural gas, and all other sources, including renewables, is going to keep increasing — and so if you limit supply here in America, we're going to need to get it from other countries, and they don't have the good standards we have.

"So when President Biden is begging the Saudis [Friday] to produce more oil, they actually emit more carbon to produce that same oil than if we made it here in America in the Gulf of Mexico or anywhere onshore. So we should be making more here."

Relying on foreign oil is not only bad for American prices, and national security, but it hurts the environment Biden's war on fossil fuels in America claims to want to protect, he said.

"Think about this, you know, because they love talking about carbon emissions: We were reducing carbon emissions in America while we were paying less than $2 a gallon for gasoline, because no one does it cleaner, no one does it better than America," Scalise added to Van Susteren.

"Today under Joe Biden we're paying more for gasoline, more than double, and we're seeing carbon emissions go up, so Joe Biden is allowing more carbon emissions in America and globally.

"Again, when he moves jobs out of America, it's bad for jobs, it hurts our states, but it also increases carbon emissions globally because the countries that are picking up the gap — whether it's Russia or any other country — they emit more carbon, and that all ends up in the same place."

Scalise wants America to get back to the policy of former President Donald Trump's energy independence.

"We can produce everything we need here," he said. "We were doing that under President Trump. We need to get back to that — lower gas prices for families, put more money in the pockets of hard-working people.

"Joe Biden won't do it. It's crushing middle-class families."

