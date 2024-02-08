Steve Scalise Returning to Congress Next Week

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., announced Thursday that his cancer treatment is complete and he's set to return to Congress next week.

Scalise previously announced in August that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, and was undergoing treatment.

"Leader Scalise has successfully completed his autologous stem cell treatment and has been medically cleared to resume travel," his office said in a statement.

"He is in complete remission and will be returning to Washington next week for votes. He is thankful for his positive prognosis and for the support of his medical team, family, colleagues, and fellow Louisianans."

Scalise's treatment caused him to miss several congressional sessions over the last few weeks, including House Republicans' failed vote to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday.

Scalise's return could be enough for Republicans to gain a majority in a second vote to impeach Mayorkas, the first having failed by a final vote of 214-216.

Four Republicans voted against the measure. One GOP member, Utah Rep. Blake Moore, switched his vote for procedural reasons and would vote to impeach Mayorkas in a second round of voting, should there be enough party members to overcome every Democrat and the Republicans who vote with them.