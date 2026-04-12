Steve Hilton Says He's Hearing Swalwell May Drop Out of California Race

Steve Hilton, a Republican candidate in California's gubernatorial race, said Sunday that California voters are ready for change after years of Democratic leadership as questions swirl about the future of Rep. Eric Swalwell following sexual assault allegations.

Hilton, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, said in an interview that he's hearing that Swalwell may drop out of the race, but stressed that it has not been confirmed.

"That's what's coming in to me from the Democrats who are sick of this guy because he is an embarrassment to them," Hilton said. "The real truth is they knew all along. That's what's really sickening."

The Manhattan district attorney's office confirmed Saturday it's investigating sexual assault allegations against Swalwell, a California Democrat and gubernatorial candidate.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a woman who previously worked in Swalwell's district office accused him of two nonconsensual sexual encounters, one in 2019 while she was employed by him and another in 2024 after she left his staff.

Hilton said Democrat leaders and organizations had backed Swalwell despite what he described as longstanding concerns.

"Their outrage is totally fake," he said. "They backed him anyway."

Hilton said the identity of his eventual opponent would not change the trajectory of the race.

"It doesn't matter who the Democrats send to run against me, frankly, because this state is sick of how they are mismanaging California," he said.

"We have the highest poverty, unemployment, and cost of living in America after 16 years of one-party rule, and we're going to get change."

Hilton pointed to potential Democrat contenders, including former Rep. Katie Porter and businessman Tom Steyer, but reiterated confidence in his campaign.

"I think I will be the next governor of California, especially now having the support of President Donald Trump," he said.

Hilton outlined a key policy proposal focused on energy production.

"We have huge oil and gas reserves in California," Hilton said. "Imagine if we had a governor in California who wants to work with President Trump to open up oil and gas production instead of what you've got now."

He criticized current policies under Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying state leadership is moving to phase out fossil fuel production.

"If we go in the other direction, that's going to help the president and the whole of our country to have energy dominance," Hilton said.

He said his campaign centers on making the state more affordable, including a proposal to bring gasoline prices down to $3 a gallon by "opening up California oil and gas production."