Steve Bannon Loses Jan. 6 Subpoena Appeal

A U.S. federal appeals court Friday upheld the conviction of Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to Donald Trump, for defying a subpoena from the congressional panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon was convicted in 2022 of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents or testify to the House of Representatives committee that investigated the Capitol attack.

Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison, but has remained free during his appeal.

Bannon argued on appeal that he was barred from making key arguments in his defense at trial, including that his lawyer advised him he did not have to comply with the subpoena.

Bannon also faces trial later this year in New York on charges that he defrauded donors with a "We Build the Wall" fundraising campaign aimed at rasing funds to secure the U.S. border with Mexico.

Originally scheduled for this month, the trial date was been pushed back to September by Judge Juan Merchan, who is handling Trump's trial on felony charges of falsifying business records in relation a payment made to silence porn performer Stormy Daniels.