Bannon to Seek Dismissal of Criminal Contempt of Congress Charges

Former President Donald Trump's adviser Steve Bannon will ask a federal judge on Thursday to dismiss criminal charges alleging he willfully defied a subpoena by a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Evan Corcoran, one of Bannon's defense attorneys, notified U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols of his plans to seek to have the charges dismissed on Wednesday, shortly after the prosecution rested its case.

Bannon, 68, has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for defying the committee's subpoena requesting testimony and documents as part of its inquiry into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by protesters trying to overturn Trump's election defeat.

Bannon was a key adviser to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, then served briefly as his chief White House strategist in 2017.

It is unclear whether Bannon's team will put on a defense or call any witnesses.

The government presented only two witnesses in its case over two days of testimony.