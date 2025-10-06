Stephen Miller Slams Judge for 'Egregious' Guard Ruling

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller on Monday slammed a federal judge's decision blocking the deployment of National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, calling it "one of the most egregious and thunderous violations of constitutional order we have ever seen."

"A district court judge has no conceivable authority, whatsoever, to restrict the President and Commander-in-Chief from dispatching members of the US military to defend federal lives and property," Miller wrote on X, adding that the ruling reflected "unceasing efforts to nullify the 2024 election by fiat."

The controversy followed U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut's Saturday order granting Oregon officials a restraining order after President Donald Trump directed War Secretary Pete Hegseth to send Oregon National Guard troops to Portland. When Trump sought to deploy California troops instead, Immergut issued a Sunday night ruling halting the move.

In a joint Sunday press release, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta hailed the decision: "The rule of law has prevailed ... Donald Trump tried to turn our soldiers into instruments of his political will."

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said later Sunday that Trump also ordered Texas National Guard troops to Oregon. Immergut's restraining order now bars troop deployments from all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Miller suggested that protests and uprisings against immigration enforcement amount to "a violent armed resistance designed to incapacitate the essential operations of the duly-elected federal government, by force."

He said Americans should focus on what is happening and who is allowing it to continue.