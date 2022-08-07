Stephen Miller Slams Biden Admin For National Security Crisis At Southern Border

Stephen Miller, ex-senior adviser and speechwriter for former President Donald Trump, on Sunday blamed the Biden administration for the “greatest national security and humanitarian crisis” the nation has ever seen at the southern border.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Miller asserted the southern border “is completely controlled by foreign criminal cartels”

“We are in the midst of the greatest national security crisis and greatest humanitarian crisis that we have ever seen,” he said, saying the cartels can get “any weapons they want in, any drugs they want in, any gang members they want in.”

“There is sex trafficking on a scale world has never seen,” he added. “Modern-day slavery, labor trafficking. The Biden administration's decision to terminate [former] President Trump's hugely successful border controls is a crime against humanity.”

Miller added he hopes “every candidate running for office” will bring up the border issues because “people are suffering.”

“This is misery and anguish on a scale we have never seen before,” he asserted.

Miller also slammed the GOP strategy for projections that show Republicans aren’t expected to win big in Senate races November.

“Our nation is in the midst of a historic series of crises; an inflation crisis, a labor force dropout crisis, a crime crisis in our cities, an energy crisis, one foreign policy crisis after another, a radical ideology crisis in our schools and a border crisis that that has no comparison point in the history of nations,” he lamented. “So why aren't we forecast to win a massive majority in the Senate?”

He said it’s not that some of the states on the line are “purple.”

“We should be on track to be the picking up an enormous number of seats notwithstanding that,” he said. “I submit to you the reason why is to great an extent the Republican strategy — but more specifically, the strategy of Senate Republican leadership — has been to try to lay back and just watch as these crises unfold rather than make a stance, make a statement that says ‘we are going to, if you give us power in November, shut all these crises down. ‘”

According to Miller, Republicans should vow to oppose any government funding bill “that in any way perpetuates the ongoing border crisis.”

“Give us Arizona, give us Georgia, give us Nevada, Washington state, and everywhere else, and we will come in in February, and we will pass a funding bill that shuts this nightmare down,” he of his suggested strategy.

Related Stories: