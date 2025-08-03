Stephen Miller: Prosecute Hillary, Others for Coup Against Trump

Newly declassified documents on the Russia collusion story reveal a "coup" against President Donald Trump, and those who took part in it should be prosecuted for "one egregious felony after another," White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

The Russian collusion story "remains the single greatest hoax and the greatest assault on our democracy in the history of this country," Miller emphasized. "There's no comparison. There is no parallel to anything else."

He stressed that "it was a coup ... to overthrow a democratically elected government, a coup carried out by the intelligence apparatus of this country, by the deep state, by Hillary Clinton and the Democrat Party."

Miller added that "the new information that has been revealed by the director of National Intelligence and by the FBI eliminates any scintilla of doubt about the intention, the premeditation, the planning, and orchestration of this conspiracy. It meets all of the criminal elements of a seditious conspiracy against the United States. It meets the criminal elements of an insurrection."

Miller said that he has "complete confidence in the Department of Justice to follow these facts, to follow this new, further avalanche of evidence and to take all the necessary legal steps to ensure that the wrongdoers, the coup plotters, the schemers, and the insurrectionists are held fully accountable."

He emphasized that "if we continue to create the impression and the reality that there is not a criminal, a severe criminal penalty for such contact, it will never stop."