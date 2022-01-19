×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: steny hoyer | democrats | house democrats | congress

House Dem Leader Hoyer: 'We'll Hold the Majority'

House Dem Leader Hoyer: 'We'll Hold the Majority'

By    |   Wednesday, 19 January 2022 04:10 PM

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said on Wednesday that Democrats will "hold the majority" following the upcoming midterm elections in the fall, noting in remarks to reporters that this "is contrary to what some people think."

He also predicted that Democrats in Congress would band together to pass the social welfare and green energy legislation that’s currently on hold due to resistance from the party’s centrist members.

"I think we're going pass Build Back Better and in a form that will be of great assistance to the American people," Hoyer told the Washington Examiner. "So I think we'll have a very solid agenda to run on."

He added, "We have to make sure people can in fact work. We will see inflation come down if the Build Back Better is adopted, and I hope that it will be adopted in the near term." 

The majority leader later said that although President Joe Biden currently holds low average approval ratings, Democrats "have run ahead of the president" previously.

"I think we are [going to] have a very, very strong agenda to run on, and as long as we make it clear to the American people what we’ve done, how it impacts them positively, I think we are going to get a good response from the American people."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said on Wednesday that Democrats will "hold the majority" following the upcoming midterm elections in the fall, despite "what some people think."
steny hoyer, democrats, house democrats, congress
218
2022-10-19
Wednesday, 19 January 2022 04:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved