House Dem Leader Hoyer: 'We'll Hold the Majority'

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said on Wednesday that Democrats will "hold the majority" following the upcoming midterm elections in the fall, noting in remarks to reporters that this "is contrary to what some people think."

He also predicted that Democrats in Congress would band together to pass the social welfare and green energy legislation that’s currently on hold due to resistance from the party’s centrist members.

"I think we're going pass Build Back Better and in a form that will be of great assistance to the American people," Hoyer told the Washington Examiner. "So I think we'll have a very solid agenda to run on."

He added, "We have to make sure people can in fact work. We will see inflation come down if the Build Back Better is adopted, and I hope that it will be adopted in the near term."

The majority leader later said that although President Joe Biden currently holds low average approval ratings, Democrats "have run ahead of the president" previously.

"I think we are [going to] have a very, very strong agenda to run on, and as long as we make it clear to the American people what we’ve done, how it impacts them positively, I think we are going to get a good response from the American people."