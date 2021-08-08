Stefanik: Dems Will 'Slow-Walk' Cuomo Impeachment

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Sunday warned against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democrats trying to "slow-walk" a possible impeachment of the governor for allegedly sexually harassed 11 women who worked for him.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Stefanik, the chair of the House Republican Conference, said the embattled governor “wants to use time as ally,”

“He's digging in and they are looking for anything to cling onto power,” she charged. “They have been effective at bullying Democrats at the state Legislature for years, not just the past few months. It’s very important that the state Assembly and state Senate start impeachment hearings as quickly as possible.”

According to Stefanik, New Yorkers have already spoken on the matter.

“Over 75% of New Yorkers… believe that he should step down and if he doesn't step down, they believe he should be impeached. This is crystal clear. We cannot allow Democrats to slow-walk this. Every voter needs to hold their state official accountable for how they move forward on this important issue.”

Stefanik also charged that New York is “ground zero” for the fight over civil liberties — including COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

“Our restaurant owners are becoming law enforcement officers and having to make tough decisions as individuals are coming in with vaccine cards,” she said, referring to requirements that proof of vaccination is being required in restaurants.

“We should not have policies that segregate those who have been vaccinated or not vaccinated,” she asserted,

“The other group of constituents I'm hearing from is concerned parents” in the “discussion about getting back to school in person.”

“We all want to make sure our kids get back to school in person but there's already discussion about a mask mandate which is not based upon science,” she contended. “We know that our kids, few are affected by COVID. There are concerns and unfortunately I think this is the overall politicization of the CDC.”

Stefanik predicted Democrats will soon loose their majority in the House.

“Look at the Biden [administration] border crisis, look at the inflation crisis at the country, attacks on the constitutional liberties,” she said. “The American people know that this is not the right direction. We are moving in a far-left socialist direction.”