Stefanink Slams Biden Over Afghanistan

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., ripped President Joe Biden after the Taliban quickly overtook Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul Sunday, unfavorably comparing him to former President Donald Trump.

"Under Trump: The US crushed the Islamic Terrorists like Soleimani, protected American citizens & embassies around the world, and delivered historic peace to the Middle East. Under Biden: Islamic Terrorists on the march, capturing an entire country & releasing their prisoners," Stefanik wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

She later added, "American lives are at risk. A world in crisis because of Joe Biden."

Afghanistan’s president reportedly fled the country on Sunday as the Taliban entered the capital of Kabul, where they intend to form an "open, inclusive Islamic government," according to a spokesperson.

Biden said in a statement last Saturday that he is focused on ensuring the safe evacuations of all Americans from the country and hastening the procurement of visas for locals who assisted U.S. forces and will therefore be targeted by the Taliban.

"One more year, or five more years, of U.S. military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country," Biden said, according to NBC News. "And an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me."

Although many Republicans have blamed Biden for the situation in Afghanistan, U.K. Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Monday that "the die was cast when the deal was done by Donald Trump" with the Taliban in 2020, which included mention of a withdrawal from Afghanistan by the U.S. and its allies.

"President Biden inherited a momentum, a momentum that had been given to the Taliban because they felt they had now won," Wallace added. "He'd also inherited a momentum of troop withdrawal from the international community, the US."