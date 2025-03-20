WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: state dept | venezuela | repatriation flights | rubio

State Dept. Rips Venezuela Over Repatriation Flights

By    |   Thursday, 20 March 2025 12:56 PM EDT

The State Department on Thursday accused the Maduro regime in Venezuela of "continuing to lie" about repatriation flights, demanding the country "schedule consistent" flights to bring back Venezuelans ordered for deportation from the U.S.

Shortly after the post from the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Venezuelan interior minister Diosdado Cabello announced that 311 Venezuelan nationals had landed from Mexico.

In a post to X, however, the bureau said, "Nicolas Maduro and his cronies continue to lie."

"Despite media reports, repatriation flights to Venezuela via Mexico are not taking place today. Maduro must stop misleading and schedule consistent, weekly, repatriation flights. Our Venezuela Affairs Unit awaits his response," read the post.

The post is the latest salvo between the Trump administration and the Maduro regime. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned earlier this week that Venezuela will face "new and escalating" sanctions if it refuses to take back the roughly 350,000 Venezuelans who were in the U.S. under a Biden-era policy of temporary protected status, ended by President Donald Trump. 

"Venezuela is obligated to accept its repatriated citizens from the U.S. This is not an issue for debate or negotiation. Nor does it merit any reward. Unless the Maduro regime accepts a consistent flow of deportation flights, without further excuses or delays, the U.S. will impose new, severe, and escalating sanctions," Rubio said in a post to X on Tuesday.

Rubio's warning came days after Ric Grenell, Trump's envoy for special missions, announced "that Venezuela has agreed to resume flights to pick up their citizens who broke U.S. Immigration Laws and entered the U.S. illegally," adding flights would resume March 14.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The State Department on Thursday accused the Maduro regime in Venezuela of "continuing to lie" about repatriation flights, demanding the country "schedule consistent" flights to bring back Venezuelans ordered for deportation from the U.S.
state dept, venezuela, repatriation flights, rubio
270
2025-56-20
Thursday, 20 March 2025 12:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved