State Dept: House Speaker Delay National Security 'Concern'

With the House GOP stalemate ongoing, failing to elect a speaker and seat the 118th Congress, the State Department is warning about potential national security "concerns" if the delay continues.

"Well, of course, over time, those concerns, concerns on the part of the members themselves or the members-elect themselves, will be compounded," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Thursday at a press briefing.

"The first few days of any congressional term usually is spent on procedural elements like this, but of course, if this continues on, there will be additional concerns. I'm sure we will hear additional concerns from the Hill as well."

Price noted oversight, appropriations and authorizations, and input on foreign policy are all delayed by the House voting for its next speaker. Republicans have failed to reach a majority for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., through 10 votes as of Thursday evening.

Price said the State Department is eager to hear "the prerogatives and the perspectives of members of both chambers of Congress."

He added that is made "much more difficult when there is not a seated House of Representatives."

"But this is the process," Price said. "The process is playing out. And I expect, and all expect, at some point, before too long, the process will conclude."

