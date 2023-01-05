×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: state department | gop | kevin mccarthy | republicans | congress

State Dept: House Speaker Delay National Security 'Concern'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 05 January 2023 05:49 PM EST

With the House GOP stalemate ongoing, failing to elect a speaker and seat the 118th Congress, the State Department is warning about potential national security "concerns" if the delay continues.

"Well, of course, over time, those concerns, concerns on the part of the members themselves or the members-elect themselves, will be compounded," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Thursday at a press briefing.

"The first few days of any congressional term usually is spent on procedural elements like this, but of course, if this continues on, there will be additional concerns. I'm sure we will hear additional concerns from the Hill as well."

Price noted oversight, appropriations and authorizations, and input on foreign policy are all delayed by the House voting for its next speaker. Republicans have failed to reach a majority for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., through 10 votes as of Thursday evening.

Price said the State Department is eager to hear "the prerogatives and the perspectives of members of both chambers of Congress."

He added that is made "much more difficult when there is not a seated House of Representatives."

"But this is the process," Price said. "The process is playing out. And I expect, and all expect, at some point, before too long, the process will conclude."

Related Stories:

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
With the House GOP stalemate ongoing, the State Department is warning about potential national security "concerns" if the delay continues.
state department, gop, kevin mccarthy, republicans, congress
234
2023-49-05
Thursday, 05 January 2023 05:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved