WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: state department | charlie kirk | death | social media | utah valley university | assassination

State Dept: Foreigners Glorifying Kirk's Death Not Welcome in US

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 03:22 PM EDT

The State Department on Thursday said it was monitoring social media accounts of foreign nationals "praising, rationalizing, or making light" of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting.

"In light of yesterday's horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country," Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said in a post on X.

"I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action. Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people."

Users under Landau's post shared screenshots of people they thought fit into his description.

"Hey @Microsoft is this your employee celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk? Does this align with your company values?" wrote one user.

Added another, "A Somalian American X user celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk."

Kirk, 31, was killed Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. His killer remains at large.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The State Department on Thursday said it was monitoring social media accounts of foreign nationals "praising, rationalizing, or making light" of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting.
state department, charlie kirk, death, social media, utah valley university, assassination
185
2025-22-11
Thursday, 11 September 2025 03:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved