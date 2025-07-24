State Dept IG Launches Audit Into $75B in Foreign Aid

The State Department inspector general has launched an evaluation into nearly $75 billion of foreign aid earmarked for more than 900 awards previously established by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The audit is part of the IG's ongoing efforts to get a handle on and rein in awards issued by USAID since the State Department transferred many of the functions and programs from the foreign aid office after a massive restructuring.

"According to recently released figures, 951 awards with a total estimated cost of nearly $75 billion were to be distributed among 14 Department bureaus, some of which have not previously implemented foreign assistance programs and others which were created during the Department's recent reorganization," the IG said in Wednesday's announcement.

Acting Inspector General Arne B. Baker told Newsmax in an email that the evaluation is another step to ensure taxpayer dollars are being spent "efficiently and effectively."

"State OIG has a history of delivering robust oversight of foreign assistance at the Department of State. The additional foreign assistance activities at the Department are a top priority for us," Baker told Newsmax on Thursday. "We are committed to providing transparency and accountability through comprehensive oversight of these activities so Americans will know if their tax dollars are being used efficiently and effectively.”

The audit comes one week after Congress approved Department of Government Efficiency cuts totaling about $8 billion from previously approved foreign aid programs by USAID.

The State Department began integrating USAID functions in late March.

The IG on Thursday also announced a classified audit of State Department efforts to "counter Iran-backed groups in the Middle East."

This story has been updated.