Stacey Abrams' TikTok Debut Includes Campaign Manager Making Obscene Gesture

At a quick glance, Stacey Abrams' first-ever TikTok video, which was published Thursday, went off without a hitch. It simply featured a number of presumptive Abrams staffers dancing to a Lizzo song, entitled, "About Damn Time."

Upon closer inspection, however, the Democratic Party nominee for Georgia governor's video debut was marred by the sight of Lauren Groh-Wargo, Abrams' campaign manager, apparently flashing two middle fingers during her entire time on-screen (approximately 1.5 seconds).

Groh-Wargo made the derisive gesture as the song's lyrics state, "Cause I give a (expletive) way too much. I'ma need like two shots in my cup."

It's been an interesting week in the public spotlight for Abrams.

In addition to securing the Democratic Party nomination for the gubernatorial general election in November, Abrams remarked that Georgia is "the worst state in the country to live in."

That prompted follow-up reports of Abrams apparently owning two houses in Georgia.

There were also apparent attempts by a national media outlet to scrub Abrams' comments from last year, when she endorsed Major League Baseball pulling the MLB All-Star Game out of Atlanta, due to Georgia allegedly crafting "Jim Crow 2.0" laws designed to suppress voter turnout, particularly among minorities.

(For what it's worth, Georgia set records for voter turnout during the midterm primaries this week.)

And then came the aforementioned TikTok video, which doesn't feature Abrams exhibiting any obscene behavior.

But then again, it's from the "Team Abrams" account, suggesting Abrams is ultimately responsible for every content post.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will be Abrams' general-election opponent in November. His social-media team has largely taken the high road with Abrams' exploits — minus one notable dig.

Kemp campaign press secretary Tate Mitchell shared an online screengrab of Groh-Wargo and referenced Abrams' "worst state in the country" comment.

As a supplement, Mitchell wrote, "In less than one week Abrams said Georgia is 'the worst' and her campaign manager posted a video flipping off the masses. Steady as she goes, guys!"

In what appeared to be a response to online criticisms, Groh-Wargo wrote on social media, "I'm the first to admit – @lizzo did it better."